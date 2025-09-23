Home minister visits petrol station to see MyKad verification being used for RM1.99 subsidised RON95

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / September 23 2025 12:18 pm

Here’s another demonstration of how MyKad verification will work with the new Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi 95) system, which is how all Malaysians get to pump RON 95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre starting September 30, 2025 – police and army personnel, Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) recipients get the new price earlier.

In a video posted on his official Facebook page, home minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail visited a petrol station in Cyberjaya prior to prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement yesterday (September 22, 2025) to witness how Malaysians will gain access to subsidised RON 95 petrol.

The process, as already demonstrated by Pak Cik Shell, is similar to how it has always been before Budi 95. The only thing that will be different is the extra step of having your MyKad verified prior to filling up. The subsidised price of RM1.99 per litre for RON 95 is only for Malaysians and doesn’t take into account your income level.

At the pump, you first tap your payment card (debit or credit), after which you will need to insert your MyKad into the terminal. From there, you choose the amount of fuel you want and can proceed to fill up.

If you prefer some human interaction at the counter or want to use cash, you’ll head in to have your MyKad verified by a portable terminal. We presume some petrol stations will have roving attendants carrying such terminals to provide more convenience to customers.

Some apps by oil companies such as Setel provide even more convenience, as MyKad verification is done earlier through e-KYC (submitting photos of your MyKad and face), similar to other e-wallet and digital bank services. As such, there’s no need to whip out your MyKad and inserting it into a terminal each time you want to fill up.

After you’re done filling up with whatever method of your choosing, you will be issued a receipt that will show how much remaining quota of subsidised RON 95 you’re still entitled to. Every eligible Malaysia (with a valid driving licence) is given a quota of 300 litres of subsidised RON 95 a month – verified e-hailing drivers are exempted from this limit. If you exhaust your quota for the month, you’ll be paying the unsubsidised price of RM2.60 per litre for RON 95 petrol.

Ahead of the start of Budi 95 on September 30, government agencies have announced measures to ensure Malaysians are prepared. The national registration department (JPN) said yesterday that holders of the MyKad with damaged chips may have them replaced for free starting today until October 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, those who need a valid driving licence, including renewals, can get them done at road transport department (JPJ) offices, which will have their operating hours extended from September 27 to October 26. In addition to weekdays, JPJ offices will be open on Fridays and Saturdays (Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah) as well as Saturdays and Sundays (other states) from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

RON95 Subsidy at a Glance RON95 is RM1.99/L from Sept 30

Anyone with MyKad and a valid driving licence qualifies

RM1.99 price for 300 litres per month

E-hailing drivers get unlimited quota

Physical MyKad and payment apps can both be used

Unsubsidised price is RM2.60/L

