Dreame’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan clone revealed – REEV with suicide doors, “4 engines”, active suspension

In Cars, Dreame, International News / by Jonathan Lee / September 26 2025 12:38 pm

After issuing a teaser video on its Weibo page yesterday, robot vacuum maker Dreame has released the first photos of its second model. I guess the good news here is that for once, the images show a real, actual car – not a fantastical rendering as the first model was.

Now for the bad news – the luxury SUV seen here is even more of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan clone than was previously thought. Yes, we did know that the car would crib Goodwood’s original design almost wholesale, with its massive chrome grille (replete with vertical fins), rectangular headlights, protruding rear end and vertical taillights having already been teased.

But the images of the car in the buff show that even the general proportions of the Cullinan have been copied, including the upright glasshouse, the thick chrome window surrounds along the D-pillar and the large polished multi-spoke alloy wheels. Even the suicide doors have been ported over, albeit without Rolls-Royce’s signature hidden umbrellas here.

Actually, Dreame has gone one better with its SUV, hiding the B-pillar in the doors and allowing for uninterrupted entry and egress while still maintaining torsional stiffness in excess of 45,000 Nm per degree. Those doors reveal an interior that at least pays a bit more respect to patent laws, with a more modern design, a full-length centre console and plush seats with second-row ottomans.

According to Autohome, the as-yet-unnamed model has an effective interior length of 3.7 metres long and comes with first class airliner-style rear seats with up to 145 degrees of recline and up to 1.2 metres of legroom. Dreame has also confirmed that the car will be a range extended EV with a “four-engine independent drive system”, which presumably means a petrol engine with an electric motor driving the front wheels and two electric motors motivating the rears.

The company adds that the combustion engine will feature pre-heating technology to reduce cold-start fuel consumption by 38% and emissions by 43%. The AI-enhanced chassis, meanwhile, includes fully-active suspension with camera-based road scanning that can make adjustments in less than two milliseconds, along with rear-wheel steering at up to 24 degrees, trimming the turning circle to less than five metres.

Dreame may be a Chinese company, but it may be building its cars in Germany, having recently sent a team led by founder and CEO Yu Hao to scout for a production site location. The firm is currently considering building its plant in Brandenburg near Berlin – where Tesla’s European Gigafactory is also located – to leverage the local supply of automotive components (and maybe evade European tariffs on Chinese-built cars).

