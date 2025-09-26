Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia names Takashi Sakamaki as its new company CEO – succeeds Shinya Ikeda

In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / by /

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced the appointment of Takashi Sakamaki as its new CEO, effective today. Sakamaki succeeds Shinya Ikeda, who led the company since October 2021 and oversaw the launch of the sixth-generation Triton as well as the facelifted Xpander.

MMM’s new CEO brings with him over 20 years of international experience in the automotive industry, including in business strategy, export operations and market development across key markets such as China, Indonesia and Mexico. Prior to his new role, Sakamaki held several senior positions relating to business development, managing CBU exports and expanding OEM supply with global automakers.

“It is an honour to take on the leadership of Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia at such a dynamic time for the automotive industry. With Mitsubishi Motors’ strong heritage in Malaysia and the dedication of our talented team, I am confident we are well-positioned to navigate emerging challenges and seize new opportunities,” said Sakamaki.

“Twenty years ago, MMM set out to redefine mobility in Malaysia. Today, we celebrate not just our journey, but the trust of every driver who chose Mitsubishi. As we look ahead, our commitment remains unwavering – to provide safety, security and comfort that our customers and communities can trust,” he continued.

“We strive to deliver a fulfilling mobility lifestyle that awakens the adventurous spirit, all built on the foundation of reliable technology and peace of mind. I look forward to continuing to provide exceptional value and quality to every Malaysian driver,” Sakamaki added.

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard's strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 
 

