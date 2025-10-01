Two new weekend KTM ETS services to Kluang

Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) has announced two new Electric Train Services (ETS), which will run from Kluang to KL Sentral and back every Friday, Saturday and Sunday beginning October 10, Bernama reports.

Each train will offer 315 seats including a Business Class coach, leaving Kluang at 9.33 am and arriving at KL Sentral at 1.00 pm before starting the return trip at 5.35 pm for a 9.08 pm arrival at Kluang. Tickets are now purchasable via the KITS app, kiosks and the official KTM website.

“This initiative not only complements the existing daily schedule, but also provides a major convenience for residents in Kluang to travel to Kuala Lumpur faster, more comfortably and without having to deal with weekend traffic congestion. With the shorter ETS journey, users now have more options to plan work matters, meetings or family holidays to the capital,” KTM said in a statement.

From its August 30 introduction up to September 28, the Kluang ETS service has conveyed 10,873 passengers – nearly 60% of them on weekends, Fridays included.

