Hycan Z03 SUV spied – Aion Y Plus twin for Malaysia?

In Hycan, Spyshots / by Mick Chan / June 10 2026 6:40 pm

The Hycan Z03 has been sighted in Malaysia in right-hand-drive form, following last year’s sighting of left-hand-drive units. The Z03 is essentially a reworked GAC Aion Y Plus, though this example seen on the move here appears simply to be an Aion Y Plus with Hycan badging on its tailgate.

Measuring 4,602 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,645 mm tall with a 2,750 mm wheelbase, the reworked Aion Y Plus gets a front-mounted electric motor, offering two power output levels; there are 183 PS and 217 PS versions, both quoted with an identical torque figure of 225 Nm.

From prior details from the Hycan website, three battery specifications were offered for the Z03, which were 55.5 kWh, 63.98 kWh and 76.8 kWh units offering range figures of 430 km, 510 km and 620 km respectively on the lenient CLTC Chinese test cycle. DC charging from 30-80% SoC for the two smaller battery sizes would take 36 minutes, and the largest 76.8 kWh battery would require 45 minutes.

In China, the Z03 is offered with either 17- or 18-inch wheels, while interior equipment includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, a 14.6-inch central screen, a panoramic sunroof, a V2L reverse power supply function, an electric tailgate, a mobile phone wireless charging panel and an in-car karaoke entertainment system.

Established in 2018 by GAC and Nio as GAC-Nio New Energy Technology, a significant take up in the company by Pearl River Investment saw Nio scale down its stake in 2021 before the latter fully exited the joint venture a year later.

In September 2024, the Hycan brand was said to be entering the Malaysian market under a Malaysian company called Concept Fields appointed as distributor for the brand in Malaysia, however it was then stated that Hycan will market its models under a different name for export markets outside China.

GALLERY: Hycan Z03 SUV

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