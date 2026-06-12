2027 Geely Galaxy E5/EX5 facelift leaked: Proton eMas 7 twin gains Atto 3 Evo-style RWD revamp, 333 PS

Just as Proton has finally caught up with Geely – introducing the eMas 7 Premium Plus with a bigger battery that its Galaxy E5/EX5 twin has had for nearly a year – its partner is moving the goalposts once again. The facelifted version of the popular electric SUV has made its way to a filing with China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT), and there’s quite a lot to unpack here.

Story continues after ad

Not much has changed when it comes to the design. You still get a fairly featureless SUV body with slim headlights and a full-width taillights, along with black wheel arch trims and a diffuser-like rear valance. The front bumper, however, is new, sporting a full-width black strip that curves upwards at the corners to integrate the air curtain inlets, making the car look like it’s grinning widely.

Underlining it is a sizeable silver “chin” that also incorporates the centre air intake. Finishing off the look are a range of new 18- and 19-inch alloy wheel options, including a multi-spoke design seen in the main photo, typical of Geely’s latest Galaxy models. Measuring 4,636 mm long, 1,920 mm wide and 1,670 mm tall, the facelifted E5 is 21 mm longer and 19 mm wider than before, while its 2,750 mm wheelbase is unchanged.

While the exterior has been mostly carried over, the specification hint at a significant rework under the skin. For a start, the power output has increased from 218 PS (160 kW) to a heady 333 PS (245 kW), which will have a big effect on the car’s acceleration. As a refresher, the eMas 7 is able to get from zero to 100 km/h in as little as 6.9 seconds; expect the new car to complete the century sprint in the fives.

Not much else has been revealed, but as CarNewsChina has pointed out, the lack of a charging port where it usually is on the front right fender suggests that it has moved to the rear – and with it comes a switch to a rear-wheel-drive layout. Yes, just like the BYD Atto 3, the E5 looks set to undergo an Evo-style reengineering to make it better to drive.

Story continues after ad

We’d be remiss in our duties not to mention that the Atto 3 Evo’s updates go far beyond just moving the motor. It also got a much larger battery for a WLTP-rated range of more than 500 km, as well as an 800-volt electrical architecture for DC fast charging speeds in excess of 200 kW. Expect Geely to apply the same changes to the E5 if it’s to keep the car competitive.

Proton eMas 7 Premium Plus

That’s just as well, because even the new Premium Plus version of the eMas 7 with its 68.39 kWh LFP battery – up from 60.22 kWh on the Premium – is only able to travel up to 450 km on a single charge which, by the way, only goes up to 115 kW for a DC fast charge from 30 to 80% in 20 minutes. As a comparison, the Atto 3 Evo takes 25 minutes to charge from 10 to 80%.

In China, the E5 is also set to receive Geely’s mid-range G-Pilot H5 driver assist system, as evidenced by the lidar sensor at the top of the windscreen and cameras on the front fenders and atop the rear spoiler. This enables highly-autonomous city and highway driving as well as remote park assist, but don’t expect this to be offered outside the Middle Kingdom, as is always the case.

Don’t expect this facelift to be applied to the eMas 7 anytime soon, given that it was only just updated with the Premium Plus model – and that CKD local assembly only began late last year. Maybe next year?

GALLERY: Proton eMas 7 Premium Plus at KLIMS 2026

Loading 15 photos…

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro for the best price.