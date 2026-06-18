Hyundai Motor Malaysia stays on as Selangor FC’s official mobility partner for upcoming 2026/27 season

In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / by Gerard Lye / June 18 2026 12:58 pm

Hyundai Motor Malaysia (HMY) will remain the official mobility partner for Selangor Football Club (Selangor FC) for the upcoming 2026/27 season, continuing a partnership that was first formed in August last year.

This comes after both parties signed a contract extension at this year’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show, which saw HMY launch two performance electric vehicles (EVs) as well as preview the Stargazer. As part of the deal, HMY will provide the Red Giants with one unit of the Hyundai Tucson in Prestige guise as the club’s official vehicle to be used by the team’s staff.

“The inaugural year of our partnership proved that performance and progress go hand-in-hand. Seeing Selangor FC’s amazing achievement at the 2025-2026 ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup finals has only strengthened our resolve to support their competitive ambitions,” said Jahabarnisa Haja Mohideen, managing director of HMY.

“As we step into this next phase, we are not just maintaining a corporate sponsorship – we are actively refining our mobility solutions to ensure the team, the management, and the fans experience a seamless journey toward future triumphs,” she added.

“Today we are welcoming a new chapter in our journey. Alongside Hyundai Motor Malaysia, we believe this partnership will bring positive impact to both Selangor FC and Malaysian football as a whole. It’s not just about chasing trophies but it’s about cultivating a culture, discipline and continuous growth – which is a shared vision with Hyundai,” commented Dr Johan Kamal Hamidon, CEO of Selangor FC.

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