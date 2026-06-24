Porsche 911 will not go fully electric; model variants to be reduced, more platform sharing considered – CEO

In Cars, International News, Porsche / by Mick Chan / June 24 2026 4:36 pm

Porsche chief executive Michael Leiters has stated that there will not be a full electric version of its iconic sports car, the 911. This is part of the marque’s update in terms of product and techonlogy within its Strategy 2035 that was presented at its annual general meeting.

“For the 911, the specially developed performance hybrid powertrain is a fundamental building block, a sort of elixir of life for the future. Because there will be no fully electric 911,” Leiters said. The German brand will continue to invest in the development of internal combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains, it said.

Meanwhile, the manufacturer stated that its portfolio “has become too complex, even compared to the competition.” This has been stated as the reason for the reduction in model variants, such as for the Taycan line of EVs where the latest update saw the discontinuation of the Cross Turismo and Sport Turismo bodystyles for the United States market.

The 2027 Porsche Taycan update has discontinued the Cross Turismo and Sport Turismo bodystyles in the US

Where battery-electric models are concerned, Leiters intends for the company to focus more on “what sets Porsche apart from others”, referring to the Cayenne Electric as an example. “I am convinced that the Cayenne Electric can play a key role for Porsche in the electric age, and help to build a true BEV heritage,” Leiters said.

The mention of the Cayenne Electric, rather than the brand’s first EV, the Taycan as its key EV model lends weight to a prior report stating that the manufacturer may merge the Taycan and Panamera into a single model line with internal combustion engine, plug-in hybrid and BEV versions to cut costs.

More platform sharing is being considered, and could potentially see the merging of Taycan and Panamera model lines

This consideration gains further traction as Porsche has stated that it is “investigating where further synergies between the models are possible.”

“We are evaluating how we can make more flexible use of platforms and industry solutions. This explicitly includes intelligent use of the Group’s modular systems. With the Cayenne and the Macan, we have already proven that we have mastered this recipe for success,” Leiters said.

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