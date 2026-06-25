Jaguar Type 01 electric GT model to debut in October

Jaguar has announced that its upcoming electric GT model, the Type 01 will make its debut in October in the United States. “We will launch in October, in New York, in a very special way,” JLR chief operating officer Leonard Hoornik said during the company’s investor day.

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This will be the production form of the Type 00 concept that was unveiled in December 2024, subsequent to Jaguar’s rebranding campaign that was released in the month prior. According to Jaguar, the new car has been named with three key elements.

The Jaguar Type 01 has been named as such for its place in succession of predecessors including the C-Type of 1951, followed by the D-Type, E-Type and more recently the F-Type. Meanwhile, the “0” represents zero tailpipe emissions enabled by its electric powertrain, and “1” denotes its place as the first Jaguar model of a new era, stated the brand.

According to Autocar, pricing for the Type 01 is set to range from around 120,000 pounds (RM651,360) to over 150,000 pounds (RM814,200). The publication had also reported that a further two models, a large limousine and an SUV, are to emerge using the Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA) of the Type 01.

The four-door GT has been said to offer up to 770 km of range on the WLTP standard, and it will be capable of adding 321 km of battery range in just 15 minutes. Powertrain is a three-motor setup, offering more than 1,000 PS and 1,300 Nm, Jaguar had revealed.

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Meanwhile, JLR reiterated its desire to keep Jaguar as an electric brand despite the company’s decision to offer hybrid powertrains for its EMA platform that was initially to be electric-only, which will underpin replacements for the Evoque and Velar.

“The reason we are saying that is because the kind of performance attributes we want Jaguar to perform against can be delivered only through an electric drivetrain,” said JLR chief executive PB Balaji at the investor day.

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