Australia implements new safety rules for ‘L’ and ‘P’ motorcyclists – wearing gloves compulsory from July

In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / June 30 2026 12:23 pm

Starting July 1, the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) is implementing a new safety rule applicable to ‘L’ and ‘P’ motorcyclists. The rule states wearing high-visibility vests or jackets is compulsory, as is certified motorcycle gloves while riding.

This is a result from changes made to states’s Motorcycle Graduated Licensing Scheme, with other changes due to be implemented in the coming years including new learning modules and knowledge testing, and an extended pre-learner course. Research indicates certified motorcycle gloves to EN 13594:2015 standard can cut hand and wrist injuries by up to 45%.

From the NSW government website, “gloves deliver a high safety impact at relatively low cost, making them a logical first step toward broader protective-gear mandates.” Transport for NSW Secretary Josh Murray said the changes were made to counter the increase in motorcycle fatalities in the state.

‘L’ and ‘P’ licence holders are also required to wear high-visibility jackets, to increase visual awareness amongst road users of their presence. However, these requirements do not apply to pillion passengers, as the risk to a pillion passenger with a ‘P’ rider is very low.

Future options will include the requirement of P passengers to wear gloves and the requirement for all riders, not just L, P1 and P2 licence classes, and their passengers to wear gloves. The initial implementation of the law is to embed safe protective gear choices in rider behaviour early in their riding experience, when they are most at risk.

“Novice motorcyclists are consistently overrepresented in road trauma, and these new requirements are designed to help better protect them when they’re out on the road,” he said. Internationally, motorcycle riders in France (from 2017) and Spain (from 2026) are required to wear gloves, by law.