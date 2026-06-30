Jaecoo 6T REEV priced at RM107k-119k in Thailand – 252 PS 2WD/428 PS 4WD, iCaur 03 REEV for Malaysia?

In Cars, International News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Jonathan James Tan / June 30 2026 10:33 am

Pics from AutolifeThailand

Right, so it’s officially called the Jaecoo 6T REEV, without the ‘J’. Thai prices are out, according to AutolifeThailand – 879,900 baht (RM107k) for the 2WD Max and 979,900 baht (RM119k) for the 4WD Ultra. Quite a bit cheaper than the 1.1 million baht (RM134k) EV version, as well as the non-T (read: narrowbody) EV’s 899k-1.25 million baht (RM110k-153k).

These introductory prices include an eight-year/200,000 km warranty, a lifetime high-voltage battery, motor and control unit warranty, a 10-year unlimited mileage engine warranty, five years’ 24-hour roadside assistance, one year’s free insurance, one year’s free telematics, a free AC portable charger and a free carpet set.

Yes, it’s basically an iCaur 03 (strictly speaking, an 03T because of the widebody) with a range-extended EV powertrain. Fully imported (CBU) from China (Rayong CKD later), the vehicle has a 156 PS/220 Nm 1.5 litre turbo engine (whose only job is to charge a 33.6 kWh CATL LFP battery) and either one 252 PS rear electric motor (2WD) or that plus a 177 PS front electric motor for all-wheel drive (AWD, 428 PS/505 Nm combined).

The 2WD variant can travel up to 190 km on electricity alone and 800 km combined, while the equivalent numbers for the AWD are 160 and 750 km, all figures being NEDC. Century sprint times are 7.9 and 5.5 seconds respectively; top speed is 160 km/h for both variants.

Pics from AutolifeThailand

Other numbers include 100 kW DC (30-80% in 20 minutes) and 6.6 kW AC charging, 3.3 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L), a 45-litre tank, a 450-litre boot, a 215-220 mm ground clearance and a 600-mm wading depth. Length, width, height and wheelbase are respectively 4,503, 1,950, 1,785 and 2,783 mm, so it’s 97 mm longer, 40 mm wider and 70 mm taller than our narrow-body iCaur 03, while having a 68 mm-longer wheelbase.

Equipment wise, the 2WD gets front MacPherson struts and rear multi-links, four driving modes, 19-inch alloys with 245/55 tyres, adaptive matrix headlamps, front fog lamps, roof rails, acoustic front windows, dual-zone air-con, powered and ventilated front seats (driver 10-way, front passenger four-way), a 9.2-inch instrument panel, a 15.6-inch touch-screen, 50W wireless charging, eight speakers, six airbags, a 360 camera with transparent view, and full ADAS.

The AWD has all of that plus bigger 21-inch alloys with 265/45 tyres, five more driving modes for a total of nine, tank turn, a power tailgate, side steps, a panoramic sunroof with blind, massaging front seats, driver’s seat memory, powered thigh support for the front passenger, 12 Infinity speakers and 64-colour ambient lighting.

To jog your memory, iCaur did show a 03T at last year’s Malaysia Autoshow, but that was an EV with a different bodykit. The EV was also shown badged as a Jaecoo J6 at Malaysia Autoshow 2024, before it transpired that it would be called the iCaur 03 in Malaysia. Now that our northern neighbours have this REEV, can we expect an iCaur 03T REEV for Malaysia soon? Our CKD iCaur 03 EV AWD currently costs RM130k. You know our next question…

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