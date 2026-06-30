Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur ends its run after three editions – Element X not renewing event licence

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / June 30 2026 4:34 pm

After three editions of Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur (TASKL), in 2023, 2024 and last year, Element X Strategies has stated that it will not be running a 2026 edition of the show, announcing via a statement that it has chosen not to renew its license for the event.

When it began in 2023, the event was hosted by the company as the sole official licensee and Muse Group Asia as co-organiser, in collaboration with San Ei Corporation, the owner of Tokyo Auto Salon intellectual property.

The company said that the decision was not made lightly, but added that it believed the time was right to embark on a new direction and create something even more comprehensive for the automotive community. “As our vision continues to evolve, we are setting our sights on even bigger, more exciting projects that will allow us to push the boundaries of what an automotive event can be,” it said in its statement.

Thanking everyone associated with TASKL, from partners, exhibitors and sponsors to all visitors, Element X Stratrgies said it will soon return with an all-new flagship automotive experience, which will be larger, bolder, more immersive, and designed for everyone.

“Our next event will go beyond a traditional motor show, bringing together an even broader spectrum of automotive culture, entertainment, lifestyle, innovation, and unforgettable experiences under one roof,” the statement read. It added that the thematic content that audiences had come to love over the past three years—from world-class custom builds and international showcases to exciting attractions and unique experiences – would also return in even bigger fashion.

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