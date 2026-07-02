Final unit of second-generation Alpine A110 made as Dieppe plant prepares to manufacture EV successor

In Alpine, Cars, International News / by Mick Chan / July 2 2026 6:34 pm

The curtain has been drawn on the current-generation Alpine A110 as the final example of the mid-engined sports car has rolled off the production line at Dieppe in France before the debut of its battery-electric successor, the brand has announced.

This concludes a production run of 28,701 units of the second-generation model that made its debut in 2017, and 35,450 units cumulatively when including the production run of its predecessor since the Dieppe plant opened in 1969, Alpine stated.

The final example of the outgoing A110 generation is an A110 R 70 in the brand’s signature Alpine Blue exterior colour, an anniversary edition of the A110 R that emerged in 2022 with added track-driving focus through weight reduction, aerodynamic revisions and track-honed chassis components.

In March this year, Alpine CEO Philippe Krief stated that the next-generation A110 will debut this year with an electric powertrain. Based on the Alpine Performance Platform, the next A110 will be “the first true EV sportscar” when it goes to market, said Krief, and the platform has been designed to accommodate an internal combustion engine.

This platform will enable the next A110 to have a weight distribution of 40:60 front to rear thanks to two separate battery packs, which should should help the coupé retain its ICE-powered predecessor’s shape. Its suspension will be aluminium, and the car will feature integrated braking and steering systems, according to an Autocar report in March.

The next A110 will feature a dual-motor, rear-wheel drive powertrain, with active torque vectoring being developed in order to provide a lightweight feel, and the cabin is set to get a low-slung, “Formula 1-inspired” driving position with a vertically set steering wheel.

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GALLERY: Alpine A110 in Malaysia

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