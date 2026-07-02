Selangor Intelligent Parking system back online after cyberattack – local council enforcement resumes

In Local News / by Danny Tan / July 2 2026 11:52 am

Those who cheered and fist pumped internally when news of a cyberattack on the Selangor Intelligent Parking (SIP) system broke, leading to a break in enforcement, your joy is short-lived.

Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporation announced this morning that the SIP service is now back in operations after the recovery process and system tests were successfully completed. As such, parking payments via the Flexi Parking and Smart Selangor Parking apps can continue as normal.

Of course, this also means that parking enforcement by local councils using the SIP is back, and the public is reminded to pay for parking according to the usual rates and periods to avoid summonses.

“We want to record appreciation to all users for their patience, understanding and cooperation throughout the service disruption. We also would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and are committed to continuously improve service delivery to ensure a smooth and quality user experience,” the statement read.

That was quick. Recap what happened here.

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