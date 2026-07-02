Subaru Levorg Layback gains 2.5L NA hybrid version in Japan – different look from turbo model; fr RM107k

In Cars, International News, Subaru / by Gerard Lye / July 2 2026 3:26 pm

The Subaru Levorg Layback becomes the third model to receive the brand’s e-Boxer (Strong Hybrid) system in Japan after the Crosstrek and Forester. If you haven’t heard of the Levorg Layback, it is essentially a more rugged version of the Levorg wagon with an increased ride height and black body cladding.

The hybrid powertrain features a 2.5 litre Atkinson-cycle naturally-aspirated flat-four petrol engine that serves up 160 PS (158 hp or 118 kW) and 209 Nm of torque. This is accompanied by two electric motors, one being a generator that charges the 1.1 kWh lithium-ion battery, while the other is a traction motor rated at 120 PS (118 hp or 88 kW) and 270 Nm. Total system output is 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW).

The motors, eCVT (still branded as Lineartronic), front differential gear and electronically-controlled coupling are integrated into a single transaxle, routing both petrol and electric power to all four wheels and enabling the use of one or the other (or both) to drive the car.

Due to the hybrid parts, the electrified version of the Layback has a slightly reduced ride height of 180 mm compared to the 200 mm of the turbo model. However, cargo capacity is unchanged at 429 litres (410 litres above floor, 19 litres under the floor) and the floor length remains at around 1,000 mm.

You’ll be able to tell a hybrid Layback from the turbo model from the front, with the former sporting a wider grille with a more subtle chrome strip. The lack of a turbo also results in the deletion of the scoop on the bonnet, which has been reprofiled to be more streamlined and less “bulgy.”

Elsewhere, the headlamps have also been altered to match the new grille, while a less obvious revision are the headlamp washers that no longer stand out on the bumper but are instead integrated into the grille surround for a cleaner look.

As for the interior, there’s a power meter to show the system’s output and energy recovery status in real time. Beyond that, it looks pretty much the same as a regular Layback. Subaru says the hybrid model comes standard with a Harman Kardon sound system and a heated steering wheel. The 18-inch wheel design is unique to the Strong Hybrid-powered model too, which comes with a 100-volt AC outlet in the boot that can deliver up to 1,500 watts.

Two variants are offered, the cheaper option being the Premium Black S:HEV EX that comes with black leather seat upholstery and price tag of 4.246 million yen (about RM107k) including local consumption tax. The top-spec variant is the Premium S:HEV EX with Nappa leather in tan or black and goes for 4.521 million yen (RM114k).

Loading 25 photos…

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.