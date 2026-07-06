Alpine A110 Future – development mule for next-generation battery-electric sports car revealed

In Alpine, Cars, International News / by Mick Chan / July 6 2026 7:26 pm

The next-generation Alpine sports car, the Alpine A110 Future will be making its public debut in prototype form at this year’s edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the French manufacturer has revealed, along with images of the camouflaged battery-electric model.

Touted as “the world’s first true EV sportscar”, the battery-electric Alpine A110 succeeds the second-generation model that made its debut in 2017, for which the final unit has rolled off the production line in Dieppe, France.

Alpine confirms that the next-generation A110 will have its two battery packs “positioned to respect the 40:60 [weight distribution]” of a true sports car, while its 800-volt cell-to-pack technology with high energy density cells aid in reducing weight and charging times. For comparison, the second-generation, petrol-powered A110 has a weight distribution of 44:56 front to rear, according to Autocar.

Its driveline will be comprised of a rear dual-motor, three-in-one e-axle with inverter, while its suspension configuration is fully aluminium, and are joined by new integrated braking and steering systems, says Alpine, suggesting the A110 EV would not use the in-wheel motor configuration of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E as previously suggested.

Using the Alpine Performance Platform (APP), the split-battery pack layout was chosen for the battery-electric A110 in order to retain its petrol-powered predecessor’s low-slung form, Alpine CEO Philippe Krief previously said.

The positioning of the rear battery pack in the battery-electric A110 approximately where the petrol engine of the second-generation A110 presents “an opportunity” for it to be converted to petrol power if needed, but this capability has not been included at the cost of the car’s potential as an EV, Krief added.

The Alpine A110 Future will be making its public debut at this year’s edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where a development unit of the BEV sports car will be running from July 9 to 12.

GALLERY: Alpine A110 EV

Loading 5 photos…

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.