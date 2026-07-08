VinFast VF2 launched in Vietnam – budget city EV with 41 PS, 210 km NEDC EV range; priced at just RM29k

In Cars, International News, VinFast / by Gerard Lye / July 8 2026 10:24 am

Vietnamese automaker VinFast has unveiled the VF2, a four-seat electric city car designed to make car ownership more accessible for consumers in its home market. Priced at just 188 million Vietnamese dong (about RM29k), the VF2 will be open for bookings on July 15 this year, with deliveries expected to commence later in September 2026.

In terms of specifications, the VF2 is equipped with an 18.3-kWh battery pack that powers a rear electric motor rated at 41 PS (40 hp or 30 kW) and 65 Nm of torque. Given these figures, the performance is modest, with the VF2 capable of a top speed of 80 km/h and a range of up to 210 km following the NEDC standard.

Drivers will have Eco and Normal driving modes to choose from, while DC fast charging is at a peak of 24 kW to get the battery from a 10-70% state of charge in approximately 34 minutes. VinFast also touts MacPherson struts front and rear, and the electric vehicle (EV) comes with a driver’s airbag, ABS, traction control and EBD.

The VF2 can be considered as VinFast’s attempt at emulating other compact EVs like Geely’s Panda Mini EV and Wuling’s Mini EV. Measuring 3,090 mm long, 1,496 mm wide, 1,663 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,065 mm, the VinFast model has comparable dimensions to those cars and features a similar boxy design.

As for the interior, it is as barebones as they come, with highlighted features being a seven-inch driver information display, manual air-conditioning, manually-operated seats and two integrated speakers with FM radio. The rest of the kit list includes near-round LED headlamps and 13-inch alloy wheels made to look like steelies.

VinFast says the price of the VF2 includes the battery as well as ten free charging sessions per month at V-Green public charging stations nationwide through February 10, 2029. It notes that the objective of this is so the ownership cost of the VF2 is comparable to that of a premium motorcycle.

To make it even more affordable, customers who place a non-refundable deposit of VND10 million (RM1.6k) between July 15 and 17 will receive a discount of VND8 million (RM1.2k). The deposit can be transferred to immediate family members, including parents, spouses, children, siblings or to companies owned by the person placing it.

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