Mitsubishi Xforce HEV launched in Indonesia – first hybrid built there, 24.4 km/l, Malaysia next?

In Cars, Mitsubishi / by Paul Tan / July 17 2026 4:37 pm

Mitsubishi has launched the Xforce HEV in Indonesia, and the milestone here is twofold – it’s the first hybrid electric vehicle the brand has introduced to the Indonesian market, and the first HEV to be manufactured in Indonesia, with production handled locally at PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia.

This isn’t the hybrid B-segment SUV’s first ASEAN outing, mind – the Xforce HEV made its debut in Thailand in March 2025, where it went on sale from the equivalent of around RM118k.

“The Xforce HEV enables EV driving powered primarily by the motor, combining eco-friendliness with the powerful and smooth driving experience unique to electrified vehicles,” said Mitsubishi Motors president and COO Keisuke Kishiura.

As a recap, the Xforce HEV uses Mitsubishi’s e:Motion series-parallel hybrid powertrain, first seen regionally in the Xpander and Xpander Cross HEV.

A 116 PS/255 Nm electric motor does most of the driving, fed by a lithium-ion battery and an Atkinson-cycle 1.6 litre 4A92 MIVEC four-cylinder (95 PS/134 Nm) that primarily acts as a generator – though it can clutch in directly to drive the wheels at higher speeds, much like Honda’s e:HEV system.

Mitsubishi makes a point of the system’s lineage: the HEV’s control technology is derived from the company’s plug-in hybrid know-how, honed over four generations of PHEV development. The engine achieves over 40% thermal efficiency, and over the Xpander HEV, the Xforce version gains a newly-developed two-speed transaxle – which swaps a wet multi-plate clutch for a low-friction dog clutch – plus a motor disconnect function that decouples the drive shafts at cruising speeds to cut losses. The result is a claimed fuel economy of around 24.4 km/l (NEDC). The battery sits beneath the front seats, near the centre of the car, for a lower centre of gravity.

The hybrid also brings Mitsubishi’s Active Yaw Control (AYC), using the motor’s fine control to adjust drive force between the front wheels, and seven drive modes against the petrol Xforce’s four – adding EV Priority, Charge and Tarmac settings. Visually, it’s distinguished from the regular car by Xforce bonnet lettering, a chrome-slat grille, unique two-tone 18-inch wheels and blue-accented HEV badging, though ground clearance drops from the petrol’s 222 mm to 183 mm.

There’s an obvious question for our market. The petrol Xforce was launched in Malaysia in April and has quickly become the country’s best-selling non-national compact SUV – so a hybrid variant would seem a natural next step.

Nothing has been confirmed for Malaysia so far, but with the HEV now built in two ASEAN countries, why not Malaysia? Would you pay a premium for an Xforce with 24 km/l economy? Share your thoughts in the comments.

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Xforce HEV at Bangkok 2025

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