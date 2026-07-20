Cabinet agrees on compensation for victims of road accidents, reinforcement of Kejara demerit system

In Local News / by Danny Tan / July 20 2026 4:40 pm

The cabinet has agreed in principle with the suggestion to amend the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) to create a compensation mechanism for victims of road accidents as well as the reinforcement of the Kejara demerit system. The suggestion was brought forward by the transport ministry (MoT) and the cabinet agreed in a July 15 meeting.

MoT says that the suggestion is to ensure that offenders do not only face punishment like jail terms, fines and the lost of their driving licenses, but are also responsible for the effects of their actions on the victims and their next of kin.

The ministry hopes that the amount of compensation is not fixed automatically or administratively by the government, but determined by the courts based on the facts and merit of each case, including the level of seriousness of the offence, injury or loss of life, losses faced by the victim or next of kin, as well as the ability of the offender to pay.

The suggested compensation mechanism also will not affect the right of the victim or next of kin to make insurance claims or take civil action based on the current legal channels, MoT’s statement said.

At the same time, the Kejara demerit system will be reinforced as a prevention mechanism to identify and control high-risk drivers and repeat offenders. The suggested improvement involves a clearer demerit notification procedure, representation mechanism and administrative review, and adjustment or removal of demerit points if an offence cannot be proven or no conviction is made.

MoT says that the victim compensation mechanism and the reinforcement of Kejara system are vital steps in strengthening justice, accountability and road safety. It is committed to ensure that the legal framework that will be set up can not just give appropriate defence to victims and next of kin, but to also ensure that offenders are responsible for their actions and prevent repeats.

With the cabinet’s agreement in principle, MoT says that it will now start the process of amendments to Act 333. Details of the suggested mechanism will be studied comprehensively to ensure that the amendments are clear, fair and effective, before being presented back to the cabinet for consideration, and then tabled in parliament.

“I think there’s a lot polemic or talk in the community about justice for victims, and we see that there is precedence in our law that there is indeed a space or a legal provision in other acts that provides compensation to victims, so we want to include this in Act 333 as well. We didn’t have time for it this round, but we will bring it about at the end of the year parliamentary session,” transport minister Anthony Loke said last month.

Aside from these two suggestions, here are the wide-ranging amendments to Act 333 that MoT recently proposed, containing reforms and changes in 11 scopes, covering 42 provisions, from digitalisation of services and enforcement to an increase in the minimum fine rate. More here.

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