Chery Tiggo Cross Malaysian review – 1.5 Turbo and 1.5 Hybrid CSH; which B-SUV should you buy?

In Cars, Chery, Video Reviews, Videos / by Mick Chan / July 20 2026 12:06 pm

The Chery Tiggo Cross lands in the competitive B-segment SUV category that includes the likes of the Proton X50 and the Perodua Ativa, with the Chery duo priced from RM88,800 for the 1.5 litre Turbo, up to RM99,800 for the 1.5 litre Hybrid CSH; both prices are on-the-road without insurance.

Measuring 4,318 mm long and 1,830 mm wide with a 2,610 mm wheelbase, the Tiggo Cross is 62 mm shorter but 35 mm wider than the Proton X50, and 10 mm longer in its wheelbase.

As the variant names indicate, these are set apart by their powertrains, with the Turbo packing a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder engine making 147 PS and 210 Nm, driving the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The 1.5 Hybrid CSH gets a 1.5 litre, 96 PS/120 Nm naturally aspirated engine and a Direct Hybrid Transmission (DHT) with two integrated electric motors, together offering a combined output of 204 PS and 310 Nm, with the electric drive fed by a 1.8 kWh LFP battery.

Cheyr Tiggo Cross 1.5 Turbo (left), 1.5 Hybrid CSH (right)

While the 1.5 Hybrid CSH sacrifices 30 litres of luggage space (down to 350 litres) to accommodate its battery, both share the same 51-litre fuel tank. The Hybrid weighs 97 kg more than the purely-ICE Turbo, and Chery claims the Tiggo Cross Hybrid can travel up to 1,000 km per tank of fuel thanks to its electrification.

Exterior kit for both variants include LED headlamps, vertical LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, red brake calipers, roof rails, rear spoiler, while rolling stock is a set of 18-inch wheels for the Turbo and a set of 17-inch units for the Hybrid.

Safety equipment on the Turbo is comprised of six airbags, with ADAS kit that features lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, auto high beam, lane departure prevention, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking.

The Hybrid adds one more airbag for a total of seven, and this also adds to its ADAS set that includes door opening warning, rear collision warning, rear cross traffic braking, lane change assist, emergency lane keeping, multi-collision brake and traffic jam assist.

The 1.5 CSH Hybrid variant (right) adds one more airbag for a total of seven, plus added ADAS functions, though it gives up 30L of luggage space

Inside, both get faux leather upholstery, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control with rear vent, 15-watt wireless device charging, keyless entry and push-button start, and a powered driver’s seat. Displays are a pair of 10.25-inch units, and connectivity includes wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

As standard, the Chery Tiggo Cross is sold with a seven-year, 150,000 km warranty and 24/7 towing support of the same duration, with the 1.5 Hybrid CSH variant additionally getting an eight-year, 160,000 km warranty for the battery, motor and hybrid drive control unit.

Which is the Chery B-segment SUV that you should buy – the purely petrol turbocharged variant, or the hybrid? Watch the video review here as Hafriz Shah gives his verdict.

GALLERY: Chery Tiggo Cross

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GALLERY: Chery Tiggo Cross Hybrid

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GALLERY: Chery Tiggo Cross Turbo

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