Seremban Sentral 35% built, to open March 2027 with 3 platforms, capacity of 30,000 passengers daily – Loke

In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / July 21 2026 4:43 pm

The RM100 million Seremban Sentral station is currently 35% built and could open in March 2027, transport minister Anthony Loke has said, according to a report by The Star.

“On the progress, it was said to be 35%, but the most challenging works have been completed,” he said, adding that the early stages were slow because piling had to be done while the existing station remained in operation. Underground cables and wiring had to be relocated and piling points had to be precisely positioned.

“That is why the preliminary work took a long time. But now that the hardest part is done, the progress will speed up,” Loke said, adding that the structural framework was in place and works would move to roof and platform installation.

Launched on January 19, 2024, Seremban Sentral will integrate with the century-old Seremban railway station. It’s part of a RM280 million package under the Klang Valley Double Tracking Phase 2 (KVDT2) project that also covers upgrades to nine Klang Valley KTM stations.

Seremban Sentral will have three platforms with provision for three more, giving it an initial daily capacity of 30,000 passengers and up to 120,000 in the future. “We expect this new station to be able to meet demand for the next 30 to 50 years,” said Loke.

He added that the station has been designed as a green building with a Minangkabau-inspired roof, and that there will be new commercial spaces and two drop-off points. The station was recently hit by flash floods, and the ministry has ordered the contractor to urgently carry out additional drainage works. A new culvert system will divert stormwater from outside the station into Sungai Temiang without entering the station grounds.

“If the station is beautiful but the platform is flooded, and the tracks are flooded, that is embarrassing, and it will inconvenience passengers,” he said, adding that the Railway Assets Corporation‘s nearly RM8 million old station conservation project was completed in June after three years.

The over-100-year-old structure had deteriorated badly, with rotting timber and a clock tower that no longer worked, but the station has since been rewired with new electrical systems, and the clock tower has been restored to working order.

Loke said KVDT2 is now 55% complete and on track for 2028, with one line closed to allow works to proceed faster. This has led to lower off-peak KTM Komuter frequency, but “if we did not close one of the tracks, the work could not be carried out during operating hours,” the transport minister said.

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