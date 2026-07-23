Stronger enforcement is needed to remove banned drivers from roads, say Malaysian road safety experts

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 23 July 2026 10:45 am

The government’s proposal to impose tougher penalties on motorists caught driving with suspended or revoked licences has been welcomed by road safety and transport experts. However, they added that harsher pun­ishments alone would not solve the problem, and have urged authorities to streng­then enforcement, improve inter-agency data sharing and invest in technology and driver rehabilitation, The Star reports.

They were commenting on the statement made by deputy transport minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, who said that motorists who continue to drive despite having their licences suspended or revoked may face up to three years’ imprisonment under the amendment to Section 32 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Aimed at increa­sing the existing penalties to encourage compliance with the law and reduce the risk of road accidents, Hasbi said the amendment would increase the maximum jail term from one year to three years, while the fine would be raised between RM3,000 and RM10,000.

Road Safety Marshal Club president K. Balasupramaniam welcomed the proposed amendments, saying stiffer penalties could help deter repeat offenders. “The increased penalties are good, but adding at least three strokes of the cane would create the added psychological fear of physical punishment, which could be more effective in some cases,” he said.

He also urged the govern­ment to expand corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to help those in the B40 group obtain driving licences, while stepping up enforcement against unlicen­sed student motorists.

Malaysian Public Transport Users Asso­cia­tion (4PAM) president Ajit Johl also agreed with the move, saying that heavier penalties were due and necessary, but added they should be backed by stronger detection, prevention and rehabilitation measures.

He said the road transport department (JPJ) and police databases should be fully integrated so that officers conducting roadside inspections could immediately determine whether a driver was suspended, disqualified or had a revoked licence. “Automated number plate recognition technology could also be used more extensively to flag vehicles frequently associated with disqualified drivers during police roadblocks,” he said.

To improve the safety of other road users, inclu­ding public transport passengers, Ajit said that motorists whose licences had been suspended should be required to undergo rehabilitation programmes before their driving privileges are reinstated, similar to the call made by Chairman for the Alliance for a Safe Community Lee Lam Thye.

Earlier this year, the transport ministry was reported to be considering making defensive driving courses mandatory for drivers with suspended licences or with traffic offence records.

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