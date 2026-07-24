Indonesia’s Aletra teases new MPV model – ‘adik’ to the L8 ‘Geely Jiaji EV’ will debut at GIIAS 2026 next week

In Cars / by Danny Tan / 24 July 2026 12:57 pm

Remember Aletra? The L8 MPV from Indonesian national car company Aletra is interesting to us as it’s the Geely Jiaji MPV that we never got as a ‘new Proton Exora’. The Aletra L8 is essentially an EV version of the Jiaji, as it’s based on the Livan 8, which swaps out the Jiaji’s ICE bits for a full electric powertrain.

It’s quite a nice MPV, and coupled with the fact that it’s an EV, the Aletra L8 – priced at Rp 488 juta (RM111k) – isn’t the most mass market of entries. Well, such a car might be coming soon, as Aletra has released teasers of a new MPV that will be revealed at Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026, which opens next week.

If the L8 is long and (relatively) low, this new MPV is tall and boxy – think Nissan Serena and Honda Stepwgn. Shape aside, we can only see the LED headlamps and inverted L-shaped daytime running lights for now.

According to Kompas, Aletra product manager Christo Antyo said that the upcoming MPV will be the ‘adik’ of the L8, and it will be a three-row MPV, which is the most popular type of car in Indonesia. Will it also be an EV? One more week to go before GIIAS 2026 opens its doors at ICE BSD, so stay tuned.

The Aletra L8 is powered by a single front motor with 163 PS (120 kW) and 240 Nm, good for 0-100 km/h in 10.7 seconds. The battery is a 65.74 kWh ‘short blade’ lithium iron phosphate (LFP) pack that delivers a claimed 540 km in China’s lenient CLTC cycle, so expect a real-world range closer to 400 km. Check out the ‘Exora EV’ that could’ve been, here.

GALLERY: Aletra L8 at GIIAS 2025

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