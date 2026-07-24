Selangor state government to spend RM40.5 million on 39 projects to address flooding issue in Petaling Jaya

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 24 July 2026 9:54 am

The Selangor state government will spend RM40.5 million on 39 projects as part of immediate and long-term mitigation plans to address flooding in Petaling Jaya, reports The Star. According to state infrastructure and agriculture committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim, these measures will target hotspots and areas identified as being at risk of flooding within the jurisdiction of the Petaling Jaya city council (MBPJ).

“These works include river upgrading and capacity enhancement, construction of outlet structures, maintenance of drainage systems, rivers and flood retention ponds as well as the installation of flood warning siren systems at several critical locations within the Petaling Jaya administrative area, including Section 51A, Kampung Chempaka and Jalan Kuala Selangor, better known as the FAS tunnel,” he said. From the 39 projects, eight will be prioritised costing RM8.15 million. Of these, five will be led by the department of irrigation and drainage (JPS), while the remaining three will be undertaken by MBPJ,” explained Izham.

He pointed out that while development may have contributed to the flooding, the main factor was the unusually high volume of rainfall. “Our long-term plan is to build on-site detention (OSD) ponds that can store excess water and release it gradually. We also have cases of water from Sungai Penchala overflowing into drains, which contributes to flooding. Jalan 223 is facing this problem. We will build flap gates to control the one-way flow of water,” added Izham.

On the river upgrading project at Kampung Chempaka, Izham said this will only be completed in January next year. “The retaining wall has collapsed and needs to be repaired quickly. Otherwise, any future flooding will worsen the situation. Meanwhile, MBPJ will upgrade drains in the neighbourhood,” he said.

Meanwhile, the FAS tunnel at Jalan PJU 1A/4F faces the issue of river backflow, to which a flap gate will be installed to prevent river water from flowing into drains, a measure that will cost RM400,000 before a long-term solution in the form of OSD ponds are constructed.

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