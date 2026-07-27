Rapid KL withdraws train operating on Kelana Jaya Line after technical fault causing door to not shut properly

In Local News, Public Transport / by Gerard Lye / 27 July 2026 9:50 am

Rapid KL has withdrawn a specific train from service following a technical fault where one of its doors did not completely close. In a statement posted today (July 27, 2026), the Prasarana-owned public transportation system said the incident occurred on Sunday (July 26, 2026) and involved a train heading towards Gombak on the Kelana Jaya Line.

“At 11.08am on Sunday, the operations team detected a technical problem with one of the train’s doors, which prevented it from closing properly. As soon as the issue was identified, immediate operational safety procedures were activated to ensure passenger safety,” read the statement.

“The train was directed to the Taman Bahagia Station where all passengers were safely disembarked and asked to continue their journey on the next available train. No injuries were reported in the incident,” it continued.

The withdrawn train will undergo a technical inspection before any follow-up actions. “A detailed investigation is underway to determine the cause of the technical fault, including an inspection of the train’s door system before the necessary repair works are carried out,” said Rapid KL.

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