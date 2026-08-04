JPJ urged to resolve technical issues with MyJPJ app

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 4 August 2026 10:49 am

Following widespread complaints of continued technical glitches with the MyJPJ digital application, a former MP has called on the road transport department (JPJ) and the transport ministry to fix the system, The Star reports.

Former Tenom MP Datuk Raime Unggi said that there had been many complaints about the app, including crashes, sluggish response times and failed online transactions, issues he experienced firsthand when trying to register.

Adding to the frustration, Raime revealed that hotline officers have been instructing stranded users to resolve their app issues in person. “Why push a digital service if the public is still forced to travel to physical counters?Digitalisation is meant to simplify public services, not create more bureaucracy and inconvenience,” he said in a statement issued on the matter.

He said that the failures happening on the app disproportionately impact rural residents, who have to waste both time and money making the visit to distant JPJ branches. Calling for a full review of the platform, he urged JPJ to ensure the application was stable and also train support staff to fix issues, saying that unresolved technical flaws would undermine public faith in government tech initiatives.

As of May 1, when MyDigital ID became the sole sign-in route for the mobile app, the department said that around seven million MyJPJ users had registered and logged in using MyDigital ID.