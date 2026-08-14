Avoid using only one hand to steer and drive a car – JPJ

In Local News, Safety / by Anthony Lim / 14 August 2026 8:19 pm

We’ve all done it enough times, and some even make it a standard practice, but the road transport department (JPJ), in a Facebook post, has issued a reminder on why you really shouldn’t be using the one-handed steering routine when you’re behind the wheel.

Urging drivers to keep both hands on the wheel, an infographic by the department says that doing so allows for better vehicle control, reducing the risk of an accident happening, especially when braking or facing unexpected situations.

This is true as speeds climb, because having only one hand on the steering wheel means that your physical control of it is limited, which could mean a world of difference in terms of emergency reaction time, if you need to correct the steering to avoid something. It also makes it harder to keep the car steady should you hit a rut or a pothole.

Of course, knowing is one thing, and adhering to it is another. While using two hands offers maximum stability, there are moments where one-handed steering can be used acceptably, which is when performing low-speed manoeuvres, where steering input can be gradually applied. Still, as the department says, and as you were taught in driving school, keep both hands on the wheel and prioritise safety on every journey. Drive safe, folks.