ECRL will be ready for 2027 Hari Raya Aidilfitri – Loke

In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / 14 August 2026 6:22 pm

Malaysians could travel to the East Coast aboard the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) for Hari Raya Aidilfitri in 2027, transport minister Anthony Loke has said, reported New Straits Times.

Spanning the states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Selangor, the ECRL has reached 95.08% overall completion, said the transport minister.

With this encouraging progress, I believe the people’s wait to enjoy the ECRL service will become a reality as scheduled, and residents of the East Coast will be able to return home to celebrate Aidilfitri in their hometowns by taking the ECRL in 2027,” Loke said.

The ECRL Gombak station specifically has reached 98.96% completion, and is on track to be fully completed by September, while the first phase of the ECRL from Gombak to Port Klang is expected to be complete by December 2027, in preparation for full operations by January 2028, according to the report.

The ECRL Comprehensive Inspection Train (CIT) was launched today, and the six-carriage electric multiple unit will be deployed to inspect and maintain the 665 km-long ECRL network including track geometry, signally systems and the overhead catenary system. This is expected to arrive in Malaysia on August 16 to begin comprehensive inspections along the ECRL alignment.

Meanwhile, electricity has been activated at all 10 feeder stations along the Kota Baru-Gombak alignment, and so the project has shifted its focus to systems integration and testing, said the transport minister.

“With this achievement, the focus of the ECRL project now shifts to the implementation of multiple rail system integration works, as well as testing and commissioning programmes, to ensure every ECRL component operates safely, efficiently and meets international standards before the service is opened to the public,” he said.

Systems integration testing will begin this month, and this will be followed by fault-free run (FFR) trials in September to assess the performance of passenger trains and cargo locomotives ahead of commercial operations, Loke continued.

GALLERY: The ECRL train