2026 Moda Sporter-S SKII Malaysia launch, RM17,998

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Moda / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 August 2026 1:32 pm

Officially introduced in Malaysia is the new 2026 Mode Sporter-S SKII in Malaysia, priced at RM17,998. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and the Sporter-S SKII comes in two colour options – Porsch White and Titan Blue.

The engine and chassis stays the same from the previous Sporter S launched in January 2025 with a retail price tag of RM17,888. Power comes from a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve SOHC mill, producing 24.8 hp at 8,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 22.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm, fed by Bosch EFI.

Wheel sizing on the Sporter-S SKII is 15-inches in front, shod with a 120/70 tyre, while the rear gets a 14-inch hoop, wearing 140/60 tyre. Braking is done with twin 260 mm diameter hydraulic discs in front and single 240 mm disc in the back, with two-channel ABS as standard equipment.

New for the Sport-S SKII is a 7-inch TFT touchscreen display, with touchscreen and Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone. The screen also has a full data logger display with some six pages worth of information, showing every engine parameter.

Styling updates include winglets on the sides of the front cowl, high-luminance signal lights and daytime running lights, and alloy wing mirrors improving rearward visibility. Also new is an electronically adjustable windshield and front digital camera.

In response to Sporter-S customer feedback, the rear suspension on the SKII has been revised to give better road handling and comfort for daily commuting, leisure riding and longer-distance journeys. Weight for the Sporter-S SKII is listed at 184 kg, with 13-litres of fuel carried in the tank.