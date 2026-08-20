In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 August 2026 4:34 pm

Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) will launch a new Honda Racing School & Scholarship programme in 2027, aimed at developing young motorcycle racers capable of climbing the international racing ladder towards MotoGP. The overseas, race-based programme will focus primarily on competition in Europe, giving riders international racing experience from a young age while helping them develop the skills required to compete at the highest level.

Under the new programme, HRC will establish a scholarship scheme covering part of the costs of competition. This is intended to make international-level racing more accessible to promising young riders and allow them to compete at a global standard earlier in their careers.

The move comes as the pathway to MotoGP continues to change, with young riders increasingly expected to gain international experience and results early on. Under the new programme, HRC will be covering part of the costs of competing in Moto4 and Moto3 Junior.

The modern route typically begins with Moto4, an entry-level category that includes the Idemitsu Moto4 Asia Cup for riders aged 14 and above. Successful riders can then progress to the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship before moving into the Moto3 and Moto2 classes of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship, ultimately targeting MotoGP.

The Honda Racing School & Scholarship will become a central part of HRC’s rider development programme, building on Honda’s existing efforts in Japan and Asia. HRC president Koji Watanabe said the changing international racing environment has made early overseas experience increasingly important for riders targeting MotoGP and other premier categories.

Honda Racing School Suzuka (HRS), which operates the Moto class in Japan, has been developing young riders since 1992, initially established as Suzuka Circuit Racing School Junior. Teaching alumnus comprises of current and former professional racers from Japan and overseas, with the school also expanding categories available to graduates as they progress through their racing careers.