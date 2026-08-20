SG-JB Causeway Link bus going cashless from Aug 20

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Those who take the Causeway Link bus between Singapore and Johor Bahru, take note. Drivers of the yellow smiley buses will no longer accept cash payments at Newton and Queen Street in Singapore from today, August 20.

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It’s fully cashless payments from now, and passengers can pay by tapping their Visa and Mastercard cards, or Singapore’s EZ‑Link card. One can also opt to pay via ManjaLink or the Lugo app, or purchase a single journey e-ticket.

For those who insist on paying with cash, you can technically still do so by purchasing your ticket before boarding the bus. At Queen Street, buy the ticket from a ManjaLink kiosk. At Newton, purchase a ManjaLink card from the ground staff.

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