2026 Cyclone RT5 scooter in Malaysia, RM16,888

In Bikes, Cyclone, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 August 2026 3:52 pm

Alongside the Cyclone RT2S, the Cyclone RT5 is officially gone on sale in Malaysia, priced at RM16,888, excluding road tax, registration and insurance. Distributed by Cyclone Malaysia under MForce Bike Holdings, the RT5 is the larger of the brand’s two newly introduced scooters and is aimed at riders looking for a combination of commuting practicality, long-distance comfort and technology.

For Malaysia, the RT5 is offered in three colour options – Prestige Black, Strong Grey and Alabaster White. Every Cyclone scooter comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

Engine configuration is identical to the RT2S, the RT5 coming with a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Power for the RT5 is rated at 26 hp at 8,500 rpm and 24.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, going to the rear wheel via CVT automatic gearbox and belt drive.

Unlike the RT2S with its 12.6-litre fuel tank, the RT5 gets a massive 18-litre unit, giving the rider a much longer travel range between fuel stops. With a dry weight of 190 kg, the RT5 places the rider 780 mm off the ground.

The RT5 also comes with a comprehensive set of riding aids, with traction control, front and rear dash cams, tyre pressure monitoring system, while riding information is displayed on a TFT-LCD screen. An automatically adjustable windshield is standard equipment, as is a motorised centre stand and side mirrors.

New to the RT5 is blind spot detection, while Carbit Ride smartphone connectivity comes with Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone. while a rear carrier is ready to install a top box of the rider’s choice. Wheel sizing is 15-inches in front and 14-inches in the rear, wearing 120/70 front and 140/60 rear tyres.

Suspension consists of a telescopic fork up front and twin rear shock absorbers, while braking is handled by front and rear disc brakes with Bosch systems and two-channel ABS. Storage compartments are found under the seat, and on the left and right of the front cowl.