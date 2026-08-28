In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 28 August 2026 3:15 pm

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MAEPS in Serdang hosts more than just car shows. From today (August 28) till September 6, the venue will be home to the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture & Agrotourism Show (MAHA) 2026, which is the biggest show of its kind in Malaysia.

For some, Serdang and UPM feels like a world away, but it need not be so – you can swap the long drive and traffic jam for a train ride, where you can catch up with news, read a book or even take a nap. The two stations closest to MAEPS are the MRT Putrajaya Line’s UPM station and the KTM Serdang station.

With free shuttle buses from these two stations, one doesn’t even have to use e-hailing to complete the first and last mile. The 7km ride from the MRT PYL’s UPM station takes 15 minutes, while the 12km ride from KTM Serdang takes 18 minutes. There’s even a bus from Putrajaya Sentral that takes 16 minutes.

The free shuttle buses by Rapid KL will operate from 8am to 11pm daily. Ride duration is subject to traffic conditions, of course.