Jln Gasing-Templer, NPE contraflow stopped till Sept 4

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 1 September 2026 12:27 pm

PJ folks, take note. MBPJ has announced that the usual weekday contraflow that’s on Jalan Gasing, Jalan Templer and the NPE highway will be temporarily closed for the Merdeka Day long weekend and school holidays.

The contraflow, which helps to increase capacity during rush hours on working days, will not be activated till Friday, which is September 4. It will resume next Monday, September 7.

There won’t be much impact as traffic in PJ and the Klang Valley is expected to be very light this week as many would’ve took the opportunity to balik kampung or go on holiday. For those who will be in town, enjoy the temporary peace!