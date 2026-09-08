Free shuttle vans to Parliament Open Day this weekend

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An interesting thing to do this weekend is a visit to parliament. Yup, Malaysia’s parliament will have an open day this weekend, September 12-13, and the public will get to see the office of our YBs, the historic building where laws are made and passed, the august house where table-thumping and insults are hurled. It’s a rare opportunity.

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The open day is from 9am to 5pm this Saturday and Sunday, and you can even drive into the parliament compound and park in its multi-storey carpark building, like your MP. Or rather, your MP’s driver. However, parking lots are limited and visitors are encouraged to use public transport.

Which Rapid KL will be providing for free. The T851 route starts at KL Sentral’s ERL departure side and heads to the Taman Botani Perdana multi-storey carpark before going to parliament. The Lake Gardens carpark is the nearest big parking facility to parliament, by the way. Operation hours are from 8.30 am to 7pm on both days.

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