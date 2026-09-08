MV Agusta halts motorcycle output, CFMoto deal void?

In Bikes, International Bike News, MV Agusta / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 September 2026 11:59 am

MV Agusta’s motorcycle production at its Varese factory in Italy has reportedly been halted, with the company facing mounting financial problems following the collapse of a proposed investment deal with CFMOTO, reports motorcyclesports.net. The latest crisis follows a turbulent three years for the Italian manufacturer beginning in March 2023, when Austrian motorcycle maker KTM acquired a 50.1% stake in MV Agusta from Art of Mobility, controlled by Russian entrepreneur Rashid Sardarov, for a reported 60 million euro (RM282.74 million).

MV Agusta’s finances improved under KTM, with sales reaching 133 million euro (RM626.78 million) and EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of 11 million euro (RM51.83 million). However, KTM entered insolvency proceedings in late 2024, eventually returning its MV Agusta stake to Art of Mobility in 2025. Sales subsequently fell by a reported 54.3%. CEO Luca Martin then set out plans to expand the model range, target annual sales of 10,000 units and eventually enter MotoGP.

By July 2026, however, MV Agusta had reportedly sold only 1,238 motorcycles. The company turned to CFMOTO for investment, with the two parties signing a memorandum of understanding in June covering a proposed 49% stake and multi-million-euro restructuring investment.



MV Agusta CEO Luca Martin

The deal later collapsed after Art of Mobility terminated the agreement, leading to legal proceedings. Attempts to secure alternative funding reportedly stalled, while a planned 35 million euro (RM164.97 million) capital injection earlier this year failed to materialise.

Production at Varese has reportedly been dormant since April, with supply-chain problems and unpaid supplier invoices disrupting operations. Dealers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland also reported shortages of new motorcycles and spare parts.

Hubert Trunkenpolz, who had been chairman of MV Agusta and played a key role following KTM’s acquisition, resigned from the board on July 20. MV Agusta Operations in Cologne has reportedly continued limited deliveries to selected German dealers, with around 150 motorcycles supplied in 2026 with a production restart reportedly targeted for October.

The company’s financial difficulties have also raised concerns over its 185 employees, with debts reportedly running into tens of millions of euros. MV Agusta now requires fresh investment to restart production and stabilise the business, while CEO Luca Martin has reportedly declined to comment on the latest developments.

MV Agusta has had troubled history with motorcycle production, including previously being under the ownership of national car maker Proton in 2004. This acquisition later caused some controversy when MV Agusta was sold for one euro to GEVI SpA in 2009.