2026 Modenas Elit 150S updated for Malaysia, RM7,877

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 September 2026 12:38 pm

Updated for the Malaysian scooter market is the 2026 Modenas Elit 150S with three product improvements, along with new colours and graphics, with pricing unchanged from 2025 at RM7,877. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and new colour schemes are Amazon Green, Glorious Black and Nardo Grey.

The updates comprise a revised fuel-cap spring for improved positioning, removal of an unused exposed socket at the front, and revised ECU mapping. The updated ECU programme optimises fuel-injection timing at higher speeds and raises the rpm cut-off, giving the Elit 150S more headroom at the top end.

Mechanical specifications remain unchanged, with power coming from a 149 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled SOHC four-valve engine producing 14 hp at 8,250 rpm and 13.5 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The engine uses fuel injection and drives through a V-belt automatic transmission.

The Elit 150S gets telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers, with single hydraulic disc brakes front and rear. Wheel sizing is 13-inches front and rear, with 110/70 front and 130/70 rear tyres. Key dimensions include a 1,390 mm wheelbase, 770 mm seat height and 160 mm ground clearance, while kerb weight is 137 kg, with 12 litres of fuel in the tank.

Standard equipment includes a smart key, LED lighting, LCD instrumentation, hazard lights, USB charging and 23 litres of under-seat storage. The latest changes to the Elit 150S leave the scooter’s core mechanical package unchanged, with the focus instead on refining high-speed engine performance and addressing component-level details, according to the Modenas press release.