Superbiker overshoots corner, rams into Audi in Jelebu

In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 September 2026 7:14 pm

A video has surfaced on social media showing a superbike rider overshooting a corner and flying like a rag doll. User Zarul who uploaded the video recounted the crash, said the incident, which took place in Jelebu, Negeri Sembilan, unfolded within seconds.

According to the Audi driver who remains unnamed, the motorcyclist suffered a broken rib in the crash and is currently receiving treatment in hospital. “It could’ve been much worse,” the driver said, while reminding other road users to remain vigilant even when they are driving or riding safely.

A second rider, presumably a compatriot of the first, also came a cropper, braking hard and losing traction just before he fell in front of the now stationary Audi. “Sometimes it’s not even you. You can be minding your own business and suddenly someone else’s mistake becomes your situation too,” the driver said, urging motorists to anticipate potential hazards, maintain sufficient space and pay attention to surrounding traffic.

The incident also serves as a reminder that road crashes can happen within seconds, even when one party is simply going about their journey. “Cars can be repaired. What matters today is that everyone is still here and sometimes it’s not about being right. It’s about making it home,” the driver said, while thanking those who stopped to assist following the crash.