PLUS Senai Selatan intersection ramp closure tonight

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 8 October 2026 11:22 am

North South Highway users in Johor, take note. PLUS has announced the closure of a ramp (Ramp E) at the Senai Selatan interchange on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (Linkedua) tonight, from 9pm till 6am the following morning.

The closure of the ramp is for road surface repair works. The exact ramp is the one from Senai towards the Senai toll plaza. Motorists from Senai heading to the toll are advised to make a U-turn at the Bandar Pulai Jaya interchnge (KM27, soutbound) before continuing your journey.

Follow the the road signs and personnel on the ground when in the work area. Drive safe.