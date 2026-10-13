KL second traffic command centre plan mooted between DBKL and police – access to 10,000 cameras

Mohan K Ramanujam

KL second traffic command centre plan mooted between DBKL and police – access to 10,000 cameras

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and police are discussing plans for a second command centre that would give law enforcement real-time access to the city’s 10,000 smart CCTV cameras for traffic monitoring and crime prevention. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh said the proposed facility would complement the existing Kuala Lumpur Command and Control Centre (KLCCC) in Bukit Jalil, improving coordination between DBKL and the police.

Despite the extensive CCTV network in Kuala Lumpur, traffic management still relies heavily on traffic police being deployed on-site to ensure smooth traffic flow, Yeoh said. The two agencies regularly coordinate road closures and traffic arrangements for major events, including city runs and concerts.

KL second traffic command centre plan mooted between DBKL and police – access to 10,000 cameras

The proposed command centre is intended to strengthen this coordination by allowing officers to access CCTV feeds in real time, potentially helping them assess traffic conditions and respond more quickly to congestion and incidents. Yeoh was speaking after handing over computers and printers worth RM60,000 to police stations in the Segambut constituency.

Four sets each were distributed to the Sentul, Jinjang and Kepong police stations, reports The Star. Separately, she allocated RM100,000 to cover allowances and overtime for police officers assisting DBKL with traffic management during major cultural events, including the KL Festival.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro for the best price.

Filed under:
Local News
Sell your car for a higher price
Comments

Featured Stories
2026 Mazda CX-5 launched in Malaysia – from RM169k for new, larger third-gen SUV; CBU Japan, 2.5L NA, ADAS

2026 Mazda CX-5 launched in Malaysia – from RM169k for new, larger third-gen SUV; CBU Japan, 2.5L NA, ADAS
2026 Honda City facelift launched in Malaysia – new face, upgraded specs, 8-year warranty, from RM90k to RM112k

2026 Honda City facelift launched in Malaysia – new face, upgraded specs, 8-year warranty, from RM90k to RM112k
2026 Proton S70 MC2 NA launched: 120 PS/150 Nm 1.5L 4-cyl fr Saga, torque con CVT, Lite RM57k, Prime RM60k

2026 Proton S70 MC2 NA launched: 120 PS/150 Nm 1.5L 4-cyl fr Saga, torque con CVT, Lite RM57k, Prime RM60k
Hyundai Stargazer MPV launched in Malaysia – 1.5L NA CVT; Style, Prime, 6-seater X; RV guarantee; fr RM99k

Hyundai Stargazer MPV launched in Malaysia – 1.5L NA CVT; Style, Prime, 6-seater X; RV guarantee; fr RM99k
Copyright © 2026 Driven Communications Sdn Bhd.
200801​035597 (836​938-P)