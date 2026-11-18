In Bikes, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 November 2026 4:36 pm

China’s largest electric vehicle charging operator, TELD New Energy, has banned electric motorcycles and e-bikes from using its network, citing safety risks linked to incompatible charging systems and unauthorised adapters. The ban covers all two-wheeled electric vehicles at TELD charging stations, including both AC and DC charging points.

According to the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Promotion Alliance (EVCIPA), TELD operates more than 70,000 charging stations and 900,000 charging points across over 360 cities in China. TELD, also known as Tide Energy or Te Lai Dian, says electric two-wheelers are not compatible with the charging and safety standards used for four-wheeled new energy vehicles, highlighting differences in voltage, connectors and communication protocols.

The operator is particularly concerned about riders using modified adapters to connect their motorcycles to high-voltage DC fast chargers. Some conversions reportedly use surplus data-centre power supplies to step down more than 400 volts from a charging station to around 72 volts for an electric motorcycle.

Such modified systems can bypass the normal communication between a vehicle’s battery management system (BMS) and the charging station. This prevents the charger from properly monitoring battery voltage and temperature, potentially leaving it supplying power even if the battery overheats.

TELD says these practices pose risks to riders, vehicles and charging infrastructure. However, the technical argument does not necessarily apply to every electric motorcycle with a properly designed vehicle that complies with China’s GB/T charging standards able to support public charging, provided its battery, onboard charger and communication systems are compatible.

The blanket ban also covers compliant two-wheelers, rather than being limited to modified vehicles using unapproved adapters. There may also be a commercial consideration. Electric motorcycles generally have much smaller batteries than electric cars, meaning charging sessions deliver less electricity and potentially generate lower revenue for the operator.

For comparison, an electric motorcycle with a battery capacity below 10 kWh consumes considerably less energy than an electric car with a 100 kWh battery. In China’s highly competitive charging business, operators have an incentive to prioritise higher-volume customers.