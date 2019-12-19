In BMW, Cars, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 19 December 2019 9:56 am / 0 comments

BMW South Africa recently hosted the second M Festival at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg, an event made to celebrate the most powerful letter in the world. The company also introduced six new M and M Performance models to the market, those being the X3 and X4 M Competition, M340i xDrive, 8 Series Gran Coupe, X6 M, and F40 1 Series.

But of course, there was much more to do. At the M Festival, visitors thronged the venue to book test drives, ride hot laps with professional drivers (including BMW Works driver Sheldon van der Linde), walk through a massive display hall filled with the entire BMW range of cars, as well as BMW M Museum, racing simulation, and the usual array of carnivalesque activities.

There were also interesting things like gourmet food trucks, stalls and drinks, live music by some of the country’s most renowned DJs and artists, shopping at the BMW Lifestyle merchandise shop, a children’s play area (M-kids area), and more.

BMW Group South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa CEO, Tim Abbott said the BMW M Festival is “proving to be an effective experiential platform for our customers and fans. Even with the current headwinds in the economic markets and automotive industry, South Africa continues to be one of the top performers in the world in terms of BMW M market share and sales.

“This year has been the year of rolling out our product offensive. The BMW M Festival is the perfect platform to unleash our thrilling and luxurious products,” he added. Well, here’s to hoping that the M Festival will find its way to the Sepang International Circuit, soon.