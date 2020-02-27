In Aston Martin, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 27 February 2020 3:27 pm / 0 comments

Another luxury car maker joins the dark aesthetic bandwagon. Aston Martin has released the limited-run DB11 V8 Shadow Edition, with its production capped at 300 units globally across both coupe and Volante (convertible) bodystyles.

The powertrain from the DB11 V8 is unchanged, which is to say the Mercedes-AMG-sourced M177 4.0 litre biturbo V8 produces 510 PS and 675 Nm of torque, sent to the rear axle via the ZF eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Though it is considerably short on power and torque compared to the 5.2 litre biturbo V12 also in the DB11 range, the V8 coupe is also 115 kg lighter than the bent-twelve.

Thus equipped, the same performance figures should apply from the standard DB11 V8, notably the 0-100 km/h sprint that takes just four seconds and a top speed of 301 km/h.

Setting the Shadow Edition apart from the ‘standard’ DB11 V8 is a set of aesthetic changes. Firstly on its exterior, the bonnet blades are now gloss black, joined by 20-inch directional alloy wheels in the same finish. The Shadow Edition also gets polished black chrome wings and script badges as well as black-anodised ‘Shadow Edition’ plaques on its door sills.

Inside, the driver gets a sports steering wheel trimmed in Pure Black Alcantara and Obsidian Black leather. Though certain features of the Shadow Edition DB11 V8 are fixed, buyers will still be able to to further customise their car with various colour schemes as per Aston Martin custom, and this includes a choice of colours for the brake calipers which can be matched to the interior contrast stitching.

The price for this limited-edition DB11 V8? This model starts from £162,095 (RM880,567) in the United Kingdom, and the DB11 V8 Shadow Edition – in both Coupe and Volante forms – is available to order worldwide. How would you spec yours?

