With the coronavirus crisis still ongoing, the FIA and Formula E have announced that the season six (2019/20) of the electric vehicle championship will be temporarily suspended for a two-month period.

This comes following the declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, and is deemed “the most responsible course of action” considering Formula E races are held in highly-populated cities.

The racing series is implementing a flag system, which is traditionally used in motorsport, to determine different phases and time windows where races could be rearranged or remain unaffected. As it stands, red indicates no races will be held, with yellow keeping the opportunity open and green going ahead as planned.

Months marked as red flags are March and April, with May currently categorised as a yellow flag and both June and July given the green flag, should the situation improve and stabilise. As a result of the suspension, the Sanya (China), Rome (Italy), Paris (France), Seoul (Korea) and Jakarta (Indonesia) ePrix races will no longer be held, as these events run from March to early June.

For now, round six of the 2019/20 season in Berlin (Germany) remains intact, and will be held on June 21. This will be followed by the New York ePrix (United States) on July 11, while rounds eight and nine will be held in London (United Kingdom) on July 25 and 26.

“Right now is the time to take responsible actions and this is why we have decided to temporarily suspend the season and move forward with introducing measures to freeze races from taking place over the next two months,” said Alejandro Agag, founder and chairman of Formula E.

“Motorsport plays a major part in our lives and it is important, but what is more important is the health and safety of our staff, fans and their families, as well as citizens in the cities we race,” he added