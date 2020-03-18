In Local Bike News, Local News, Yamaha / By Mick Chan / 18 March 2020 11:26 am / 0 comments

Hong Leong Yamaha Motor has announced that it has halted business operations in view of the movement control order issued by the Malaysian government, as announced by the prime minister on March 16 in light of efforts to contain the Covid-19 coronavirus.

This takes effect from now until March 31, and the temporary closure encompasses the company’s headquarters, branches and parts centres during this time. For more information, customers can head to the official Yamaha website for Malaysia, here or the official Yamaha Motor Malaysia Facebook page.

Other local representatives of motorcycle companies that have also paused operations for this two-week period include Boon Siew Honda and Modenas Malaysia.