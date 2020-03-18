In Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Spyshots / By Matthew H Tong / 18 March 2020 5:12 pm / 0 comments

Last November, a prototype unit of the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series was spotted for the first time, with reports suggesting that the most hardcore version of the two-door sports car will be debuting sometime this year. Well, instead of a photo gallery, our spy crew put together this video footage for our viewing (and listening) pleasure.

As mentioned before, the GT Black Series will get its powertrain and chassis considerably enhanced. And if you can’t tell already, the car will benefit from heavy aerodynamic upgrades, as seen with the splitters and canards up front and a gigantic fixed wing at the back.

AMG global head of product management and sales, Michael Knöller told Road and Track that the new variant will “underline the history and performance of the GT two door.” It will no doubt be powered by the same M178 4.0 litre biturbo V8 engine, but expect the output figures to break past 600 PS and 700 Nm of torque. Currently, the AMG GT R makes 585 PS and 700 Nm of torque, enough for the RWD coupé to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds before topping out at 318 km/h.

Now, our spy photographers also recently spotted a more hardcore version of the AMG GT 4-Door, dubbed the GT 73 EQ Power+. It’s rumoured to get an electrified M177 4.0 litre biturbo V8, dishing out 812 PS and a sub-three-second century sprint time. The existing range-topper, the GT 63 S 4-Door Coupé, boasts 639 PS and 900 Nm of torque, which is enough for a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.2 seconds. It is also the most powerful AMG model to date.

This all falls in line with Knöller’s vision for AMG, which is to “demonstrate a wide range of offerings with the GT family,” so you have efficient PHEVs to the track-focused Black Series. No release date have been mentioned thus far, but both these steroidal AMG models will be unveiled close together, with production set to begin at the end of 2020.

