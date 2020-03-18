In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 18 March 2020 9:47 am / 0 comments

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has announced that it will be temporarily suspend business operations at all its authorized dealerships from March 18 to 31.

The move comes following the movement control order (MCO) issued by the government in response to the developing Covid-19 situation in the country.

Vehicle owners will still have access to VCM’s 24-hour roadside assistance service, which can be reached at 1800-88-1728.

A number of other companies, including Perodua, Proton, Honda Malaysia, Edaran Tan Chong Motor, Mazda Malaysia, and Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia have also announced similar measures.