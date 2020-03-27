In BMW, Cars, International News / By Danny Tan / 27 March 2020 6:22 pm / 0 comments

BMW Thailand has introduced the BMW M8 Coupe in the kingdom. Munich’s flagship coupe is imported in the top Competition spec for a hefty 17.999 million baht, which is equivalent to RM2.4 million these days.

Unveiled in June 2019, the F92 Coupe is powered by an S63 4.4 litre twin-turbocharged V8 that develops 600 hp at 6,000 rpm and 750 Nm of torque between 1,800 and 5,600 rpm. Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic settings. So equipped, the M8 will do 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, and top speed with the M Driver’s Package is 305 km/h.

The M8 Competition raises power to 625 hp and extends peak torque output to 5,800 rpm. It also gets stiffer engine mounts for quicker throttle response and a more instantaneous turn-in, along with a switchable M Sport exhaust system that’s optional in the “base” car. The Competition is a tenth faster to 100 km/h at 3.2 seconds.

The M8 gets the F90 M5’s M xDrive all-wheel drive system, which varies torque distribution between the front and rear wheels depending on conditions and the chosen setting. While the system already features a rear bias as standard, putting the car in 4WD Sport mode sends even more torque to the rear axle; the hardcore 2WD mode, only available with DSC switched off, locks the system in RWD. An Active M Diff is fitted at the rear.

Competition models benefit from increased front camber and the use of ball joints on the rear toe links, further improving cornering dynamics. There’s also a Track mode that turns all assists, the centre screen and the audio system off, enabling the driver to focus 100% on driving.

More Competition-exclusive items are gloss black exterior highlights, complex forged alloys and the option of leather and Alcantara trim in a contrasting two-tone scheme. More on the MotoGP safety car here. The M8 is also available in Convertible and four-door Gran Coupe form.