In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 6 April 2020 11:36 am / 0 comments

German tuning firm ABT has released the Audi RS7-R, which made its debut shortly before unveiling the mad RS6-R Avant. Like its estate sibling, the RS7-R is limited to 125 units only, and the upgrade programme is similar, especially pertaining to the powertrain.

The standard RS7 is also powered by a 4.0 TFSI V8 petrol engine, producing 600 PS and 800 Nm of torque. With the ABT Power R pack that’s comprised of a larger turbocharger and intercooler (both come with a two-year warranty), output is raised to 740 PS and 920 Nm of torque. The nought to 100 km/h sprint is achieved in 3.2 seconds, down from the factory time of 3.6 seconds.

Like the RS6-R, this sleek fastback also gets ABT coilover suspension springs and sports anti-roll bars. Rolling stock comes from huge 22-inch High Performance HR22 wheels wrapped with 285/30 tyres (with TPMS too!), while the exterior gets a raft of carbon-fibre components.

For the cabin, there’s bespoke ABT steering wheel with carbon/leather trimmings, ABT seats with RS7-R embroidery, ABT armrest, unique door sills with running number, ABT shift knob with gloss carbon finish, as well as ABT dash inlays. The cost to have all of these installed (plus paint) is 69,900 euros (RM330k).