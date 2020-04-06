In Geely, Local News / By Mick Chan / 6 April 2020 3:32 pm / 2 comments

The Albukhary group of companies has come forward to provide assistance in the forms of direct cash, medical equipment, vehicles, key services and support as well as various other forms of aid in in the battle to contain and eradicate the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, The Malaysian Reserve reports.

The group’s efforts are coordinated through the Li Shufu Charity Foundation (LSCF) in China in order to contribute aid to various stakeholders in Malaysia, the Albukhary group said, adding that some of the aids have been disbursed and deployed beginning last week. Li Shufu is chairman and founder of Geely.

The group’s relationship with the Geely group – strategic partner of Proton – enables the sourcing of key medical equipment critically required by Malaysian hospitals, it said. The LSCF and Geely are sourcing ventilators for delivery to the ministry of health at hospitals throughout the country, which are expected to arrive this month. These will be joined by other protective equipment, the group said in a statement.

Two companies within the group, DRB-Hicom and MMC Corp made a cash donation totalling RM2 million to the Malaysian government’s Covid-19 fund, the report noted. According to The Malaysian Reserve, the donation was presented to prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 24.

“Various companies within the Albukhary Group have come forward to provide a variety of aid, including medical equipment (ventilators, personal protective equipment and the like) to the Ministry of Health (MoH), as well as meals and food to government hospitals, media frontliners and university students,” said the Albukhary group.

Additionally, the group has also loaned Proton X70 SUVs to the ministry of health for transporting healthcare personnel, and drones to the armed forces for monitoring and surveillance purposes, it added.